Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NWITY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NWITY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44.

