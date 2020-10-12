MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of MARUY stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $75.69.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

