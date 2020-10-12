Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,089 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 268,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

