Massnet Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Massnet has a total market cap of $29.24 million and $4.43 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.41 or 0.04864948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 86,010,123 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

Buying and Selling Massnet

Massnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

