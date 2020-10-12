Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 1,870,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,957. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

