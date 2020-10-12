MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $297.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00087238 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 161,749,794 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io . MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.