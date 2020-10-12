McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 155,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

