MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 72.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,861.99 and approximately $23.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

