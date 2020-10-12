Mercury Price Reaches $0.0060 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $596,318.18 and $800.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.