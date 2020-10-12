MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MVIS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MicroVision to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroVision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

MVIS opened at $2.61 on Thursday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $375.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 3.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

