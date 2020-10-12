Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $93.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MRNA stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,634,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,497,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,173 shares of company stock worth $51,630,083 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

