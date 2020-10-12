Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.56.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 988,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.