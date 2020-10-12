MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $862,889.33 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $862,889.33 and approximately $8,554.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00437878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

