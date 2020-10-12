MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.23 ($167.33).

MTX opened at €156.25 ($183.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

