MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €144.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.23 ($167.33).

MTX opened at €156.25 ($183.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

