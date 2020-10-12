MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of MYRG opened at $43.09 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $719.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,329 shares of company stock worth $1,547,162. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MYR Group by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

