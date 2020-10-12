National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 358,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. National Vision has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Vision by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Vision by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.