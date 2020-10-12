NavCoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.17 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $1.40 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,833,707 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

