Nebula AI Price Down 0.7% This Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $551,102.93 and $3.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.57 or 0.04913435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00053861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,945,667,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.