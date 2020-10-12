Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ Z opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,602.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,523,387 shares of company stock valued at $194,374,720. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after purchasing an additional 427,864 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,696,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

