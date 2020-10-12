Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Hold.

Nestlé stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

