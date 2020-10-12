Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Hold.
Nestlé stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $124.25.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.