Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.79.

NBIX opened at $104.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

