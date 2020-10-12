Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NBIX stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

