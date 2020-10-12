New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NGD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

