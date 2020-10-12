New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ NGD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.22.
New Gold Company Profile
