NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get NextDecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NextDecade by 219.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.