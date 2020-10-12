NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.