Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,365 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

