Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.20 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.03 ($4.74).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

