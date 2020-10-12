Nord/LB Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €65.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.55 ($84.17).

Shares of SAX opened at €69.95 ($82.29) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.33.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

