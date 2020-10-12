Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by CSFB from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSC. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

