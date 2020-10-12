Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $246.00 at CSFB

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

