Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 171.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

