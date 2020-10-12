Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives C$2.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

NVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,282. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.1549367 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

