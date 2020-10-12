NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. New Street Research currently has $400.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $550.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

