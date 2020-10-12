NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
NWS Company Profile
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.