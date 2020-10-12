NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates 15 roads and related projects; and power plants.

