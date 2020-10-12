Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.97.

ODFL stock opened at $199.76 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

