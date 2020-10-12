Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMER. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omeros by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

