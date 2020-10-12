One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $4.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

In related news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $48,452.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

