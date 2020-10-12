Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Onespan by 140.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onespan by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onespan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

