ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

