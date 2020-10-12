Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $18.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. FMR LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 74.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,609,000 after acquiring an additional 315,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,730. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

