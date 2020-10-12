Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $648.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

