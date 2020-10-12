P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

PTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

PTSI stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

