Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 263,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 124,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

