Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

