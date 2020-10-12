Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Hotbit and CoinBene. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.14 million and $255.60 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000560 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, OKCoin, TOKOK, DigiFinex, Gate.io, WazirX, BitMart, Bitrue, OKEx, CoinEx, KuCoin, Iquant, Crex24, BigONE, HitBTC, DDEX, BW.com, Coinbit, Bittrex, CoinPlace, Bitfinex, FCoin, ZB.COM, MXC, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Binance, CoinBene, P2PB2B, C2CX, ABCC, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Bit-Z and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

