PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. 840,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,589. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.