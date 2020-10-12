Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

