Perlin (PERL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

