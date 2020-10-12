Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock worth $20,835,094 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 414,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 65.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

